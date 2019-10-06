|
Betsy Kent
Hockessin, DE
Betsy Kent, age 77, of Hockessin, DE and formerly of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.
Born in Northampton, MA on January 18, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Allen Sanford and Virginia (Churchill) Leland. Betsy earned her Bachelor of Music degree from Boston University in 1964, majoring in Music Education/Choral Conducting. From an early career in music education at the primary level in New England and Iowa, Betsy started working at the University of Delaware in the early 1980's as a piano accompanist for the UD Chorale and then for voice majors in their studio work and degree recitals. After joining the Newark United Methodist Church February 12, 1978, she participated in various music ministries over the years. In 1992, she was hired as the Director of Music Ministries at the church, retiring in 2012, following 20 years of dedicated service.
Betsy was as dedicated to her career in music as she was to raising her two children. She supplemented their education with various musical experiences from the requisite piano lessons as kids, to Beatles and Burt Bacharach records, and to local theater and opera productions. Even as her professional career at the U of D and church slowed down, her dedication to music and community continued with her involvement in the PEO Chapter I Sisterhood and serving as board and committee member of the Newark Symphony Orchestra.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Acts Hospice for the special care given to Betsy.
In addition to her parents, Betsy was preceded in death by her brother, Sanford Leland. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Kent and Patrick Kent (Ann); sister, Joan Jackson; grandson, Jonah Kent; nieces, Jeannette, Lee Ann (John) and Michelle (Francis); and nephew, Kim Leland (Rikke).
A Celebration of Life and musical extravaganza will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Newark United Methodist Church, 69 East Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. Interment will be held privately.
Please no flowers, but in lieu of this kindly consider donating to one of the following groups near to Betsy's heart: NUMC Music Department, at the address listed above, PEO International Peace Scholarship, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312 or UD Music Department, Attn: The Betsy L. Kent Memorial Chorale Fund, Amy E. du Pont Music Building, University of Delaware, Newark, DE 19716.
