Betsy Trigg Strong

Betsy Trigg Strong Obituary
Betsy Trigg Strong

Hockessin - Betsy Trigg Strong, died February 22, 2020 at Cokesbury Village, Hockessin, DE.

She was born in 1922 to James Greenway Trigg and Retta Thompson Trigg in Abingdon, Virginia. Betsy was raised in Hopewell, Virginia. She attended Longwood College, Farmville, Virginia. Betsy and Ned (Charles Edward Knight Strong) met and married while working at Hercules Powder Company. Ned died June 1998. Betsy is survived by daughters Jean Trigg Strong (De) and Barbara Strong Davis (Scott), Fairfield, Ct and by grandsons Jack and Sam Davis. Betsy's sister Sarah Harris died June 2015. Betsy is also survived by Sarah's daughters Deborah, Valerie and Leslie and by Ned's three nieces and two nephews and their families. Service of burial will be private.

A Memorial service will be held at 1 PM at Cokesbury Village, Hockessin, DE Saturday March 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Church Highlands, 2400 17th Street, Wilmington, DE 19806.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020
