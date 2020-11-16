Bette H. Bates
Fenwick Island - Bette H. Bates, age 90, of Fenwick Island finished her journey on earth on November 13, 2020 at Brandywine Assisted Living of Fenwick Island in Selbyville. She was born in Frankford on December 31, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Ervin Hudson and the late Ada and Earl Tingle of Selbyville.
Bette was a graduate of the Class of 1947 at John M. Clayton High School. After working in Washington DC for several years, she returned to Fenwick to become a partner in building the Seaside Country Store in Fenwick Island with her husband David Bates. She loved all sports and was quite a basketball player in high school. Dancing and teaching it was a big part of her life along with attending golf tournaments, antiquing and searching through craft shows. She enjoyed many cruises.
She was a member of St. Matthews By The Sea United Methodist Church in Fenwick Island.
She is survived by her nieces, Amy Cordeaux Vickers of Fenwick Island, Diane Gerard of Mobile, AL, Betty Jean Hudson of Harrisonburg, VA; great nephews, John Cordeaux and Max Vickers; a great niece, Amber Gerard; her cousins, Donna Bunting, Terry Carey and Betsy Mitchell and a sister-in-law, Gloria Hudson.
She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Dale Ellingsworth in 1959 and her 2nd husband, David Bates in 2000; a brother, Edward Hudson and a sister, Norma Hohmeier.
A private graveside service will be held at Roxana Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Matthews By The Sea United Methodist Church, 1000 Coastal Hwy., Fenwick Island, DE 19944.
