Glen Mills, PA - Bette Louise (Johnson) Good, 96 years old, of Glen Mills, PA, formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family and her devoted caregivers.

Bette was a nursing graduate of the old Wilmington Memorial Hospital.

After her marriage to her husband Al in 1945, she worked at the Doylestown Hospital and later became a visiting nurse throughout Bucks County. Upon their return to Wilmington, Al began a long career at Hercules and Bette focused on raising their young family.

Bette and Al were active in Aldersgate United Methodist Church, helping it grow from its original store front location.

Bette carried on after the 1981 passing of Al, the love of her life. She moved to the Maris Grove retirement community in 2006, where she lived happily and made many new friends.

She is survived by her children Jan Mariconda of Doylestown, PA, Cathy Sanger of Glen Allen, VA and David Good (Lori) of Collierville, TN; her five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Burial will be private, and a memorial service will be planned for a future date.

For online condolences visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
