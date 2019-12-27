|
|
Bettina L. Jenney
Greenville - Bettina Lindsay Jenney, a retired breeder of thoroughbred racehorses, died peacefully at home at Stonegates in Greenville, Delaware on December 22, 2019, from cancer. She was 86 years old.
Born in Bedford Hills, NY, Bettina grew up in Lake Forest, Illinois, graduated from Garrison Forest School and attended Smith College. After Smith, Bettina moved to New York City working for Time Inc. She then married Josiah Marvel Scott (Jay), from Wilmington, Delaware, and lived in Wilmington where they raised their two daughters.
After Jay died, Bettina married Marshall Jenney and moved to Derry Meeting Farm in Cochranville, Pennsylvania. Derry Meeting Farm bred the influential sire Danzig, English and Irish champion Mrs. Penny, and millionaire winner Yankee Affair. After Marshall died, Bettina managed the farm, and bred the talented racehorse Mrs. Lindsay (named after her mother), winner of top races in France and Canada.
She is survived by her sister, Seton Lindsay O'Reilly of Litchfield, Connecticut, daughters Lindsay Scott of Wilmington, Delaware and Sally Scott of Baltimore, Maryland, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, as well as her stepdaughters Annie Jenney Darrow of Baltimore, Maryland, and Laura Jenney Roe of Bozeman, Montana and their five children. Our family is so grateful for all the caregivers that helped Bettina, especially over this past year.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Church Christiana Hundred, 505 E. Buck Road, Greenville, Delaware on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Newfound Lake Region Association, 10 North Main Street, Unit 1, Bristol, NH 03222. Being at her family's house on Newfound Lake was the highlight of Bettina's year.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020