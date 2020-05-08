Betty A. Hagerty



Wilmington - Good & Faithful Servant of God, Ambassador for Jesus, unconditional and passionate love for all people - with a special place in her heart for children - that was our Mother!



Born Betty A Luff in a farmhouse in Rising Sun DE to Harold & Elizabeth Luff, blue eyed Betty was a joy to her parents and her 3 sisters! She loved living on the farm and was thrilled one Christmas to find a pony with a red ribbon in his tail - Prince - waiting for her in the living room.



At a tender young age, Betty accepted Jesus as her Lord & Savior and endeavored to shower everyone with the love & acceptance that Jesus had given to her. She made it her life's mission to pass Jesus's message of love to every single person she met and to tell them of His gift of eternal life. We're pretty sure she hit that mark!



Her family moved from the farm to The Cedars when she was 12 where she made a group of lifelong friends called the Betty's, of which there were 3.



In 1947 Betty married the love of her life, Juney Hagerty, and together they built a home in The Cedars where they raised 6 fun children who shared her with the rest of the children in the neighborhood. They remained in The Cedars celebrating their marriage for 64 years and enjoyed their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Betty could sure make piano keys fly and immensely enjoyed music and singing, her favorite song which she taught to many, many people was "Jesus Loves Me, This I Know". She also loved the Lord's Prayer and once you knew Betty, you would definitely know the Lord's Prayer too.



She was a member of Cedars Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and was an active leader in the Methodist Youth Fellowship and an active participant in Youth for Christ. For a while she attended Faith Baptist Church and made many lifelong friends there.



She brought Good News Club to the children of the Cedars and surrounding neighborhoods. To this very day, many of them say that her love and Bible teachings made them better people.



Her legacy of Love for Jesus and Love for People has truly impacted this world in amazing ways!!!



Betty is survived by her 6 children: Daughter, Linda & (Kirk) Phillips; Daughter, Phyllis & (Gary) Waldecker; Son, Don & (Marge) Hagerty; Daughter, Joyce & (Mike) Sorowice; Daughter BJ & (Todd) Stroud; Son, Bobby & (Sara) Hagerty; 23 Grandchildren, 21 Great-Grandchildren, Nieces & Nephews and many "adopted" children.



Burial will be private due to the pandemic but a Memorial Service will be held as soon as we can.



Our family would like to thank the staff of Brandywine Nursing Center, who loved and cared for Mom just like we would. They are a kind, caring facility who treat their residents with dignity, provide clean living & activities and truly care! Please pray for them through this pandemic.



If you feel led to honor Betty in some way, contributions can be made to Good News Club CEF at 1160 E Lebanon Rd Dover DE 19901.









