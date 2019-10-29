Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Barn Vineyard Church
3224 Appleton Road
Landenberg, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
The Barn Vineyard Church
3224 Appleton Road
Landenberg, PA
Texarkana, AR - Betty A. Wendell, age 88, of Texarkana, AR, and formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 10 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at The Barn Vineyard Church, 3224 Appleton Road, Landenberg, PA, where a funeral service will begin at 10 am. Interment will be held privately in Hickory Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Happy Life Children's Home, 140 Airport Road, New Castle, DE 19720 or www.happylifechildrenshome.com.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com.

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
