|
|
Betty A. Wendell
Texarkana, AR - Betty A. Wendell, age 88, of Texarkana, AR, and formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 10 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at The Barn Vineyard Church, 3224 Appleton Road, Landenberg, PA, where a funeral service will begin at 10 am. Interment will be held privately in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Happy Life Children's Home, 140 Airport Road, New Castle, DE 19720 or www.happylifechildrenshome.com.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com.
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019