Betty Ann Redding
Wilmington, DE - Betty Ann Redding, 87, peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Betty Ann was born on September 22, 1932, daughter of the late Herbert Cleaves and Ada (Miller) Cleaves and was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Delaware. She was a graduate of Newark High School. She was immensely loved by all her knew her.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was devoted to her family will remain forever in their hearts. In addition to raising her family, she was a devoted member of Catalyst Community Church where she would greet everyone with her warm smile. She enjoyed square dancing and traveling with her beloved Bill.
Her husband, William M. Redding passed away 2001. Betty Ann will be dearly missed by her children, Lois A. Healy (the late John P. Healy), Susan Nardo (Nicholas J. Nardo) and William A. Redding (Alberta Buckingham); her grandchildren, Heather Covatta (Anthony), Nicholas Nardo, Jr. (Amanda), Vincent Nardo, Devonna Kirby; her six great grandchildren.
In keeping with current and responsible safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a service in honor of Betty Ann will be held in the next several weeks at Catalyst Community Church. An updated obituary with finalized service date and time will be forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty Ann may be made to Catalyst Community Church, 410 Denver Road, Wilmington, DE 19804 (www.catalyst302.com) or Heartland Hospice, 750 Prides Crossing, Suite 110, Newark, DE 19713 (www.heartlandhospice.com).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020