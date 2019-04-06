|
|
Betty Anne Brown
- - Betty Brown was born in Wilmington, Delaware on October 12, 1934 to Edgar McNeil Deadwyler and Anna Elizabeth Ferrell (neé Money), who raised her in a close-knit extended family.
Betty served in the United States Air Force from 1952 until 1954. She later had a forty-year career with the State of Delaware in service to the intellectually challenged community. Betty's final posting before her 2003 retirement was Director of the Edgemoor Day Habilitation Center in Wilmington, Delaware.
Betty then traveled extensively with her long-time companion Leonard Foster, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her brother, Robert McNeil Deadwyler.
Betty subsequently moved to Saint Louis, Missouri with her eldest daughter in 2007, and resided there until her death on April 1, 2019.
Betty will be remembered for her quick mind, rapier wit, sense of style, and her love of the performing arts.
Betty is survived by her children, Edith Winters of Saint Louis, Missouri, Kathy Winters of Seaside, California, and Charles Fletcher Brown, Jr. of New Castle, Delaware. She also leaves her granddaughter Lynslei Harris Green of Durham, North Carolina, her aunt Doretha Lewis (neé Money) of New Castle, Delaware, daughter-in-law MaryAnn Pryce of Seaside, California, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and a host of admiring friends and former colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 6, 2019