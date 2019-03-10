|
Betty Barker Hodges
Oak Bluffs, MA - Betty Barker Hodges passed peacefully at Windemere Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on February 15, 2019 in Oak Bluffs, MA. A private service was held for family on Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Betty was born June 26, 1927 in Five Points, PA. the youngest of 3 to Francis Willard and Effie Barker.
Betty attended Westtown School in West Chester, PA. She graduated from Earlham College, a Quaker school in Indiana, with a major in Food Service. She also trained as a dietician at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
While at the University of Michigan Betty met Sander Tonnesen in the summer of 1950 and they
married in July of 1952. Sander's work for the DuPont Company in Wilmington, DE resulted in many moves for the family, including a 4 year stay in Geneva, Switzerland.
Moving back to the States in the late 60's Betty became active in the church while raising 4 children in Wilmington, DE.
Betty is survived by her four children, Keren Tonnesen of Oak Bluffs, MA, David Tonnesen and his wife Pamela Su of Honolulu Hawaii, Mark and Breeze Tonnesen of Vineyard Haven, MA and Tim Tonnesen of Los Angeles, CA. Betty had 4 grandchildren, Jeffrey Tonnesen, Erik Tonnesen of Brooklyn NY, Dwi Upole and her husband Jeremy of Hockessin DE, and Quinn Savard and her husband Stephen of Vineyard Haven, MA. Betty was also blessed with 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her niece, Ellen Geisel and her husband Randy, nephews Keith Barker and his family, Richard Barker and his wife Sue, and niece Beverly Barker.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019