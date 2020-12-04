Betty C. Butler
Wilmington - Betty C. Butler died peacefully on December 4, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Betty was the daughter of Smith and Clara Wilson. She graduated from Ridley Park High School and worked as a pharmacy tech for many years. Betty enjoyed the beaches of Wildwood, New Jersey and was very active with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Frank "Jack" Butler; son, Ronald "Ronnie"; and daughter, Nanci Ashback. She is survived by Paul Ashback; grandsons, Michael and Justin (Jessica); great grandchildren, Jasmin, Tyler, Michael "Mikey," and Taylor.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday, December 8th from 11:00 until 12:00, followed by a graveside service at Lawncroft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the AI Dupont Children's Hospital (160 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803), or to Delaware Hospice. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com
.