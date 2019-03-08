|
|
Betty C. Lacey
Wilmington - Betty C. Lacey, age 90, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully and comfortably at her home surrounded by her 3 daughters on Monday, March 4, 2019. "Mommie Claus", as she was known by her family, was patient, kind, and loved by all.
Betty is survived by her daughters: Nancy Hurst (Bruce), Debra Lacey (Joe), Kimberly Lacey (Mark); brothers, Edward Garison and Gary Garison; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Roland Lacey; parents, Peter and Mary Garison; and siblings: Robert Garison, Sarah Cox, and Emeline Anderson.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Betty's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to www.abuddyforlife.org. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Heartland Hospice, Age Advantage, and Right at Home for the compassionate care given to Betty. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019