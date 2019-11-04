Services
Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
302-537-2441
Betty E. Miller


1933 - 2019
Betty E. Miller Obituary
Betty E. Miller

Ocean View - Betty E. Miller, age 86, of Ocean View, DE formerly of Chester, PA passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Chester, PA on October 16, 1933 daughter of the late John T. Ackroyd and the late Ethel V. (Godlove) Ackroyd. She met and married her best friend and the love of her life of over 67 years, Frank A. Miller and together they raised four sons.

Betty loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She would always make sure that her guests never left on an empty stomach. She also loved to play cards, listen to Tony Bennett and being with her family during the holidays.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Eric Miller in 1986 and Daniel Miller in August of this year. She is survived by two sons, David Miller and his wife, René of Wilmington, DE and Frank Miller and his wife, Cindy of Ocean City, MD; two daughters-in-law, Linda Miller of Ocean View, DE and Barbara Miller of Boynton Beach, FL; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE, where friends and family may visit after 11 AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Betty's name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network by visiting www.pancan.org

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
