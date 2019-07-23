|
Betty Ellen Ellis
Laurel - Betty Ellen Ellis, age 92, passed away on July 19, 2019 at the Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Delmar, Delaware. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Walter Perry Ellis and Bessie Ellis Windsor and her late step-father, Howard F. Windsor.
Betty graduated from Laurel High School. After graduation, she attended and graduated from Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware. The DuPont Company became her lifelong career. She worked in the Development department of the DuPont Building on Orange and Market Streets, overlooking Rodney Square. She was a very wise and hardworking lady. Betty loved to travel and was fortunate to be able to visit Egypt, the Great Wall of China, Russia, Peru and many more amazing sites. Her mother was a master quilter and she would assist her in threading quilting needles for her mother's quilting gatherings. Betty was an amazing baker, and she was infamous for her chocolate fudge, apple cake, celebration cake, coconut pound cake and assorted muffins. In addition to baking, traveling, and working in the developmental department, she was known for having a fondness to care for animals, especially her cats.
Betty would like to give a very special thanks to the caregivers that showed extraordinary love, care and compassion for her during her illness; Connie Adkins her Beautician, Peninsula Home Care, Heavenly Care Home Health, Vitas Hospice, and the Staff at the Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Laurel, Delaware. Bill Hitch will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel.
Published in The News Journal on July 23, 2019