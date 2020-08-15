1/1
Betty F. (French) Drake
1938 - 2020
Betty F. Drake (nee French)

Frankford - Betty Ann Drake (nee French), age 81, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 12, 2020.

Betty was born on September 15, 1938 in Welch, WV; the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Harold Ray. As Harold was in the Air Force, the family moved all over the country before finally settling in Dover DE in 1954. Betty graduated from Dover High School and enrolled in the Delaware Hospital's School of Nursing. Betty met the love of her life, R. Fred Drake, Sr. and married in 1958. Betty and Fred lived life to the fullest during their 62+ years of marriage. They raised their family in Newark, DE and worked together in their family business, Fred Drake Automotive. Betty loved to travel the country in their motor home and took special trips with the grandchildren. Her favorite place to be was at the beach, so they spent their winters in Mims, FL and summers in Roxana, DE.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Ellis (Butch) French and Nolan Ray. Betty is survived by her loving husband, Fred; her daughter, Leslie Marra (Dominic); her son, R. Fred Drake, Jr. (Kim); her grandchildren, Kiel Drake (Laurie), Emily Cimino (Evan), Carmen Marra (Tyler), and Dominic Marra Jr.; great grandchildren, Alec, Weston, and Wynn Drake and Aria Cimino as well as her two sisters, Andrea Ray and Rita Todd.

A Gathering in her honor will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington DE 19808 followed by a private service for her immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association of DE, 131 Continental Dr. #407, Newark, DE 19713. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
