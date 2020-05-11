Betty J. Seidel
Wilmington - Betty J. Seidel, age 88, of Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late Maurice and Catherine Gauker, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 2, 2020. Betty cherished her family and loved visiting with them - especially the grandchildren. She enjoyed sitting on the porch talking with the neighbors. Betty could be found eating her favorite snacks - bananas and 3 Musketeer Bars. She was an avid bingo player. Betty will be deeply missed.
Betty is survived by her daughters: Janet Moran (Shane), Carol Berry (Robb), Ann Seidel, Karen Seidel (Ray Nowland), and Brenda Scheibe (Steve); 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Seidel.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Millcreek Fire Company, 3808 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal from May 11 to May 13, 2020.