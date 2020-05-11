Betty J. Seidel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. Seidel

Wilmington - Betty J. Seidel, age 88, of Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late Maurice and Catherine Gauker, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 2, 2020. Betty cherished her family and loved visiting with them - especially the grandchildren. She enjoyed sitting on the porch talking with the neighbors. Betty could be found eating her favorite snacks - bananas and 3 Musketeer Bars. She was an avid bingo player. Betty will be deeply missed.

Betty is survived by her daughters: Janet Moran (Shane), Carol Berry (Robb), Ann Seidel, Karen Seidel (Ray Nowland), and Brenda Scheibe (Steve); 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Seidel.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Millcreek Fire Company, 3808 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved