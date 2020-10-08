Betty Jane Boyce Tull
Seaford - Betty Jane Boyce Tull, age 89, of Seaford, DE passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Betty was born January 15, 1931 in Wilmington, DE. She graduated from P.S. DuPont High School in 1948 and from the University of Delaware in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a minor in art. While at college she met Earl B. Tull, and they married October 17, 1953. Betty lived a vibrant life filled with her priorities of family, faith, and community service. She taught elementary art and 3rd and 4th grade at West Seaford Elementary for over 20 years. Active throughout her life in community efforts, she served as president of Acorn Club, director of community theater and church productions, Girl Scout leader, PEO member, and co-director of Seaford Summer Playground, a summer children's program. Betty loved sports and coached softball, tennis, and field hockey for Seaford High School. She led efforts to build Seaford's public tennis courts. Betty was an active member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, where she served on numerous boards and committees and together with Earl led the junior high youth fellowship for 13 years. She and Earl led efforts to restore the historic Ross Mansion and were both active in the Seaford Historical Society. She was honored with the John Moore Community Service Award in 1991. Betty lived life with an adventurous, joyful, and fearless spirit and found numerous avenues for inspiring and encouraging her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was their number one fan. Whether it was crabbing, the beach, antiquing, new museums and travel, or teaching her family watercolor painting, golf, tennis, board games, and much more, she loved and treasured life.
She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and Andy Liverman (Arlington, VA), Karen and Gary Johnston (Galestown, MD), and Carol and Kevin Moran (Hebron, MD), eight grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years.
Due to the pandemic, a family only service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to children's educational programs through the Seaford Historical Society, 203 High St, Seaford, DE 19973.
To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com
.