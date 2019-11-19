Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Betty Jane Hynson Obituary
Betty Jane Hynson

Middletown - Betty Jane Hynson, age 89, of Middletown, DE, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Altoona, Betty was the last surviving child born to the late Howard and Clara Kuhn. Betty cherished her family and loved being surrounded by them. She loved Christmas and was famous for her raisin drop cookies. Betty enjoyed doing puzzle books, playing the slots at Delaware Park, and going on trips to Atlantic City when her husband was alive. She likes cats, especially her own cat, Bella. Betty will be dearly missed.

Betty is survived by her sons: Howard (Karen), Terry, and Bobby; daughters, Sandy and Martha; grandchildren: Shawn, Cory, Ben, Michael, Jonathan, Katelyn, Hunter, Heather, and Amanda; and great-grandchildren: Taylor, Jordan, Mackenzie, Evelyn, Emily, Zack, Julianna, and Brayden. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darrel; and daughter, Judy.

A visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, from 10-11:30 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Betty's life at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.

Published in The News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
