Betty Jane Hynson
Middletown - Betty Jane Hynson, age 89, of Middletown, DE, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Altoona, Betty was the last surviving child born to the late Howard and Clara Kuhn. Betty cherished her family and loved being surrounded by them. She loved Christmas and was famous for her raisin drop cookies. Betty enjoyed doing puzzle books, playing the slots at Delaware Park, and going on trips to Atlantic City when her husband was alive. She likes cats, especially her own cat, Bella. Betty will be dearly missed.
Betty is survived by her sons: Howard (Karen), Terry, and Bobby; daughters, Sandy and Martha; grandchildren: Shawn, Cory, Ben, Michael, Jonathan, Katelyn, Hunter, Heather, and Amanda; and great-grandchildren: Taylor, Jordan, Mackenzie, Evelyn, Emily, Zack, Julianna, and Brayden. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darrel; and daughter, Judy.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, from 10-11:30 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Betty's life at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019