Betty Jean Potter
Newark - Betty Jean Potter, née Allin, age 90, of Newark, DE, formerly of Bloomfield, NJ, died on March 9, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Betty attended Bloomfield High School, graduating in 1947. Upon graduation she proudly received a scholarship to college but elected to join the workforce. She retired from Lumber Industries as an executive secretary to the company's president and assistant computer operator. In her retirement, Betty was a devoted gardener, avid reader, and an involved grandmother, who was admired for her bright personality and amazing sense of humor.
Betty is predeceased by her husband of 57 years Robert Potter, her daughter Janet Tietze, and her grandson Jason Potter. She is survived by her sons Douglas Potter, Thomas Potter, his wife and beloved daughter-in-law Cindy Potter, and her grandchildren Jonathan and his wife Melissa, Sandy, Lindsay, Robert, Christian, Jocelyn, and Tommy.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Hwy., Newark DE 19702 where the visitation begins at 10:00 am.
For online condolences, please visit
www.beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020