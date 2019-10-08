|
|
Betty Jo Allen
Millsboro - Betty Jo (Atkins) Allen, age 81, wife of the late Marvin Allen, passed away at her home in Millsboro, Delaware on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Born in North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Fieldon and Pearl (Cooper) Atkins.
Betty was retired from Verizon in Delaware.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey R. Allen; granddaughter, Jeanine; great granddaughter, Alexandria; sisters, Barbara Hendrickson, Jeannie Bennett, Peggy Howell, Sally Dowell, Teri Pugh; many nieces and nephews from PA, VA, NC, TN and MI.
Betty was predeceased by her son, Ronald G. Allen; sisters, Juanita Horton, Joan Darrel, LuAnn Hollaway.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, October 11 from 10:00-11:00AM. A remembrance service will begin at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park.
To offer condolences:
www.dohertyfh.com
302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019