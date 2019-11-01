|
Betty Jo Estep
Middletown - Betty Jo Estep, age 96 of Middletown, DE passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019.
Services will be held on Monday, November 4th at 12 Noon, friends may call from 11 am - 12 pm at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Interment will follow at the Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Newark, DE 19711.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019