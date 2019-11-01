Services
Betty Estep
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Betty Jo Estep Obituary
Betty Jo Estep

Middletown - Betty Jo Estep, age 96 of Middletown, DE passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019.

Services will be held on Monday, November 4th at 12 Noon, friends may call from 11 am - 12 pm at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Interment will follow at the Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Newark, DE 19711.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
