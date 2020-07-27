Betty Jo Tweed
Newark - Betty Jo Tweed, 90, of Newark, Delaware, passed away on Saturday July 25, 2020 after a long illness. She was born on September 1, 1929 in Pipers Gap, Virginia to Premmie Tedder and Edgar Rector.
Betty met her husband, George, in Newark and they were married in 1950. After marrying George, Betty became a homemaker. She was married to George for 63 years until his passing in 2014. After her children were grown and her youngest daughter went off to college, she re-entered the workforce. She worked for WL Gore until her retirement.
She was an excellent seamstress and cook. Anyone that had her apple pie and potato salad raved about her culinary talents.
Family was everything to Betty and she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was always there at all of their school and sporting events.
She is survived by her children: Sharon Murphy and her husband, Kevin, George "Vernon" Tweed Jr., Sheila Eno and her husband, David; grandsons: Robert Eno and his wife, Sarah, Kyle Eno and wife, Niki, Andrew Murphy and Sean Murphy; great grandchildren: Magdalynn Grace Eno, Lyla Marie Eno and Dylan Robert Eno. She was also predeceased by her grandchildren: Bryan and Delanie Tweed.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses on Unit 5E at Christiana Hospital for Betty's care.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at R.T. Foard and Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711 where family and friends may start visiting at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Newark Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
.