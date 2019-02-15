|
Betty L. Dahllof
Ellendale - Betty Dahllof of Ellendale, DE passed away at Somerford House on February 13, 2019 at the age of 73.
Betty graduated from Chester High School in Chester, PA. She worked as a cashier for Pathmark for 40 years.
Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Barry Dahllof. She is survived by her son, Barry W. Dahllof, Jr. and wife, Melody O. Dahllof, and their children, Noah Dahllof, Gabriella Dahllof and Caleb Dahllof; her daughter, Kathy L. Taylor and son, Jason Taylor and his wife, Anya Taylor; her son, Stephen G. Dahllof and girlfriend, Jennifer Trout; her brother, James Downes and his wife, Louise Downes; and her brother, Robert Downes and his wife, Edie Downes.
Betty and Barry will be forever known for their generosity and commitment to youth sports. Together they enjoyed watching their grandchildren participate in sports and they enjoyed watching Phillies games.
A Viewing will be held Monday Evening, February 18, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Gebhart Funeral Home, 3401 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday Morning at 10am. Burial will be in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Salt & Light for Sierra Leone mailed to the Central Missional Clearing House, P.O. Box 219228 Houston, Texas 77218. Funds will be utilized for the Bible Institute Library that will be named "The Barry & Betty Dahllof Memorial Library". http://www.saltandlightforafrica.com/
To offer condolences, please visit:
gebhartfuneralhomes.com
302.798.7726
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019