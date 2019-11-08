|
Betty L. Montgomery
Newark - Betty L. Montgomery, age 76, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at her home.
Born in Salisbury, MD on September 21, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Raymond V. and Beatrice L. (Brumley) West. Betty grew up in Millsboro, DE and moved to Wilmington DE to attend Goldey Beacom College, studying business. She eventually married and lived in Newark, DE. She worked for many years at Hercules, Inc. before becoming a stay at home mother. In 1977, she started her career with Christiana School District where she worked as a school bus driver while, occasionally assisting in the dispatch office. She was later promoted to head dispatcher and eventually to an administrator. Throughout the years she gained many longtime friends who she often thought of and treated as extended family. Even after retiring in 2009, she continued to work with Christina School District part time driving and assisting in the office.
Betty loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in their many activities, going out to dinner, going to Delaware Park to play the slot machines and playing the lottery.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Sheila L. Montgomery and Jennifer A. Healy; 4 granddaughters, Ashley D. Montgomery (Chaz Weicker), Sloan M. Healy, Laine M. Healy and Riley P. Montgomery; 3 great grandchildren, Kinsley A. Weicker, Chip A. Weicker and Brooklyn E. Weicker; sister, Florence Evelyn Gilhooley (St. Petersburg, FL); and nieces and nephews.
Betty and her family would like to thank her many friends for all their love and support over the last 2 years.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 12 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711 or online at delawarehospice.org.
