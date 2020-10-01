1/1
Betty Lee (Truman) Hutchinson
Betty Lee (Truman) Hutchinson

November 18, 1925 - September 26, 2020.

Betty died peacefully at home in Michigan on September 26, 2020. She grew up in Uniontown, PA where she met her husband, Harry, on the high school newspaper staff. Valedictorian of her high school, she attended Bethany College and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Social Work. Her college days were interrupted by the war, during which she contributed as a "Rosie the Riveter" by working at a chemical plant. (See her "Rosie" interview at https://youtu.be/1s3asvV_ehg).

Betty and Harry shared 55 wonderful years of marriage, mostly in Newark, DE where Betty was a homemaker, an active member of the League of Women Voters, and a city councilperson for many years, where she focused on parks, trees, clean water and housing. Betty was passionate about many things: her family, tennis, and participating in local and national politics as a life-long Democrat. Her children think of her as the smartest person they ever knew. She was a voracious reader, lover of the outdoors, and fierce pinochle player.

Betty is survived by her children: Dave (Kris), of Ann Arbor, MI, Anne (Greg) Clites, of Ann Arbor, and Doug (Lana) of Park City, UT. She was a wonderful grandmother to her 7 grandkids: Erica Clites, Jay (Jackie) Clites, Elise Hutchinson, Marisa Hutchinson, Cara (Marlon) Johnson, Eric Hutchinson, and Steve Hutchinson. She was an enthusiastic great grandmother to four. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Francie Coe, Francie's husband, Don, her friend, Janet Nelson, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her husband and her brother, Harry J (Barbara) Truman, Jr as well as her parents, Merle (Carte) and Harry J Truman. Her life was enriched by many dear friends from Uniontown, Newark, the Chicago area, and Michigan.

If you wish to make a donation in her honor, Betty's family suggests a donation to one of the following organizations: League of Women Voters Education Fund; Habitat for Humanity; The Nature Conservancy.




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
