Betty Lou Wilson
New Castle - Ms. Wilson age 81, went home to be with the Lord in Christiana Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She leaves a daughter, Dr. Keena Brittingham (Steve), 3 grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11am, Tuesday, July 16 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2200 N. Claymont St., Wilmington, DE 19801; viewing 9-10:45am. Burial in Gracelawn Memorial Park. onlinecondolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from July 15 to July 19, 2019