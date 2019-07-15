Services
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N Claymont St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 652-7065
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N. Claymont St
Wilmington, DE
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N. Claymont St
Wilmington, DE
Betty Lou Wilson


1937 - 2019
Betty Lou Wilson Obituary
Betty Lou Wilson

New Castle - Ms. Wilson age 81, went home to be with the Lord in Christiana Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She leaves a daughter, Dr. Keena Brittingham (Steve), 3 grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 11am, Tuesday, July 16 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2200 N. Claymont St., Wilmington, DE 19801; viewing 9-10:45am. Burial in Gracelawn Memorial Park. onlinecondolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from July 15 to July 19, 2019
