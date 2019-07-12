Services
1935 - 2019
North East, MD - Betty Heisler Loveall, 83 of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.

Born in Union Hospital, Elkton, MD, on November 24, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Willard F. and the late Hilda (Reynolds) Heisler.

She started working at DuPont in the Textile Fibers Department in 1960 and had 31 years of service in at her retirement in 1991. During that time, she handled the arrangements for the annual Fibers Reunion for 25 years.

Survivors include her son: "Bud", William Forrest Loveall, II of Austin, TX; grandson: "Kenny", John Kenneth Heisler Loveall of Austin, TX; her sister: Nancy Leathrum (Rev. George Leathrum); a nephew: David Leathrum; and 3 great nieces: Crystal Leathrum Arenas, Audrey Leathrum and Grace Knopp.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.

Funeral service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at North East United Methodist Church, 308 South Main Street, North East, MD, with an additional visitation beginning at 9:00 am.

Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

Please no flowers. Betty asked for you to instead, just send memorial contributions to the NEHS Scholarship Foundation, North East United Methodist Church, or , all in care of the funeral home.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 12, 2019
