Betty Marion Crary
Wilmington, DE - Betty Marion Crary, of Wilmington, DE, aged 87, died on July 22, 2019 after a short illness.
Betty was born on October 15, 1931, to the late Denver B. and Alma N. Marion of Johnson City, Tennessee. She attended Science Hill High School in Johnson City, and graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1952 with a degree in zoology. She went on to graduate with a master's degree in biology from Emory University in Atlanta in 1953. She was one of the very first graduates of Emory's newly co-educational Laney Graduate School, along with a handful of other women with whom she remained life-long friends.
Betty met her husband, the late James W. Crary while at Emory, and after a brief stint teaching, moved with him to Wilmington to raise a family. In later years, she was able to use her love of history and science as a guide at both Old Town Hall in Wilmington and the Delaware Museum of Natural History.
Betty was a devoted and omnivorous reader, and also enjoyed going to the movies, frequent games of bridge with her friends, and spending time with her family and neighbors.
Betty is survived by three sons, David Crary and his wife Ling, Jonathan Crary, Stephen Crary and his wife Ronda; her grandchildren, Celeste, Denver, Elliott, Paul James; her step grandchild, Julian Kukulich. She is pre-deceased by a daughter, Ruth Ellen Crary, her husband, James W. Crary, and her sister, Ruth Marion Brading of Johnson City, TN.
Nothing in this brief summary, however, can do justice to Betty's remarkable personality. Throughout her life she developed and nurtured friendships with people of all ages and interests. Many of those friends and relatives who found solace and comfort in her calming personality came from near and far to offer her comfort during her final illness, for which her family will always be grateful.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Pizza By Elizabeths, 3801 Kennett Pike, Greenville, DE 19807 from 1-3:30 PM. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019