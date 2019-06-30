Resources
Middletown -

Betty L. O'Grady, 77, of Middletown, DE passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

She was a dedicated wife of the late Thomas E. O'Grady with whom she spent 46 wonderful loving years. She was also preceded in death by her parents Frank and Anna Powell, her brothers Frank "Sock" and George Powell.

Betty fully enjoyed her home; her life was completely dedicated to taking care of her family. She was selfless, her love and kindness unwavering. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed playing cards with her friends. One of the things Betty always looked forward to was eating crabs every summer.

She is survived by her three children, Thomas Jr., J. Kevin, and Christine, her grandchildren T.J., Caitlyn, Sean, Samantha, Breanna, and Madeline.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, July 2nd at St. Joseph's Parish, 371 E. Main Street, Middletown. Family and friends may call between 10 and 11 am. Followed by interment at Old Bohemia Cemetery in Warwick, MD.

To send online condolences, visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on June 30, 2019
