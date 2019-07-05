Betty Owens



Bear - Betty Ann Owens, 63 of Bear, DE, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.



Born in Elkton, MD, on March 30, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Howard Herbert and Viola Julie (Price) Lewis.



Betty worked for DMI in New Castle, DE. She also worked at the Cecil County Drag Strip.



She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church; enjoyed reading and was very involved in her grandchildren's lives and activities.



Survivors include her children: Matthew C. Owens (Kaitlyn) of Newark, DE, Daniel A. Owens of Owensboro, KY, Amanda Charles of Bear, DE and Christopher Charles (Tiffany) of Perryville, MD; siblings: Jane Thomas of Elkton, MD, Wilma Lee Boehmer of Bear, DE, Ella Mae Lewis of Elkton, MD, Donna Sampson of North East, MD, and Howard H. Lewis, Jr. of Elkton, MD; her beloved grandchildren: Jared, McKenna, Allyson, Haley, Emma, Caitlyn, Billy Jr., Lucas, Christian, Brayden, Tristan and Jaidan; plus many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by a brother: James Lester Lewis; and her longtime partner: Bert Charles.



Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.



Interment will follow services in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.



For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com Published in The News Journal on July 5, 2019