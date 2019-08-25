|
|
Betty P. Laws
Bear - Betty P. Laws of Bear, DE, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019