Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Laws
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty P. Laws

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty P. Laws Obituary
Betty P. Laws

Bear - Betty P. Laws of Bear, DE, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To read the full obituary and sign the guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.