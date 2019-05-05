|
Betty P. Sapp
Hockessin, DE - Betty Pennington Sapp, age 74, of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully at Brackenville Center in Hockessin on Saturday April 28, 2019.
Born in West Chester, PA on August 18, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Lavonne Norris Pennington. She was a graduate of Kennett High School and the Anthony Cesario (now Empire) Beauty School. She worked 50 years in the Hockessin area as a Hair Stylist. After their marriage, Betty and Everett resided in Hockessin, a village they both loved. She was active in the Hockessin Fire Company Auxiliary, the Greater Hockessin Area Development Association (GHADA), the Hickory Hills Civic Association and the Order of Eastern Star-Delaware Chapter. She was a member of Hockessin United Methodist Church. Betty loved her Lord, her family, her home, flashy cars with stick shifts, and the Hockessin Athletic Club. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family recommends contributions to the in her memory.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an older sister Rose Hart (A.D. Hart), and her husband's parents Florence and Everett Sapp Sr. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years Everett Sapp Jr, brothers Vance Pennington Sr (Sara) and Max Pennington Sr (Pauletta "Sis"), sister-in-law Linda Dillahay, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Betty's family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, especially Alicia, Rebecca and Amy for their love and support shown to them during Betty's illness. Service and burial will be private. To offer condolences, visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on May 5, 2019