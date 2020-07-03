Betty Phyllis Ballas
Wilmington -
Betty Phyllis Ballas, 74, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her two daughters, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born on August 9, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA to Jerry and Irene (Bizones) Chilimidos.
Betty grew up in Upper Darby, PA. She graduated from Upper Darby High School, and soon after, got married and had two daughters, Christina and Jennifer Ballas. In the mid-1970's, she was hired at DuPont in Wilmington, DE, and worked at DuPont in various roles until her retirement.
Betty enjoyed walking her dog, gardening, listening to her four grandchildren play music, cooking delicious Greek food specialties for her family and friends, watching true crime TV and all the Below Deck series with her daughter Christina, singing Neil Diamond, Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera songs around the house, and spending quality time with her family and friends. She was the most wonderful and loving Mother and Yiayia in the world. Betty will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Jerry and Irene Chilimidos.
Betty is survived by her two daughters, Christina of Wilmington and Jennifer of Hockessin; her grandchildren Cooper, Mason, Piper and Sawyer; her brother Harry Childs and sister Olga Tantaros; her loving nieces; and her pug dog Charlie.
Friends and family are invited to attend her visitation and funeral service on Tuesday, July 7th at the St. Georges Greek Orthodox Church, 30 E Forge Rd, Media, PA 19063. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am (masks are required). The funeral will start at 11:00 am, but due to government directives on public gatherings, the funeral service and burial will be private with limited capacity. Those wishing to attend the funeral and/or burial service are kindly asked to email JenBallas@verizon.net
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cab Calloway Middle and High School Band Program where her grandchildren perform: Cab Calloway Band Booster Association, 100 N. DuPont Road, Wilmington, DE 19807. Condolences may be left on the Chandler Funeral Home online guest book at www.chandlerfuneralhome.com