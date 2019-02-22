Services
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Russell


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Russell Obituary
Betty Russell

North East - Betty L. Russell, 65 of North East, MD, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at home.

Born in the Philadelphia, PA area, on October 4, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Ann (Jones) Dussell.

Betty was a customer service representative for Jackson Immune Research, West Grove, PA. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed boating and loved to read. She was a member of the "Card Girls", playing cards every Tuesday evening.

Survivors include her loving husband: David K. Russell; one son: John Patrick McAleer of Wilmington, DE; a sister: Carol Venuto; two brothers: Larry and Jimmy Dussell; and her granddaughter: Rosie Gutierrez.

In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded by her daughter: Aimee Rebecca Unruh.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:30 am.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Download Now