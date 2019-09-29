|
|
Betty S. Bates
Wilm. - Betty Ann Schellentrager Bates, age 95, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born in 1924 in Brooklyn, NY, the younger of two daughters of the late John Arthur and Bennie Frances (Hyatt) Schellentrager. Betty's family moved frequently in her early years but eventually settled in Narberth, PA about 1932. Betty was a graduate of Lower Merion High School and Harcum Junior College. During World War II, she worked for the Ration Board and the United Service Organization. After the war, she worked for the Bell Telephone Company of Pennsylvania.
She married William A. Bates of Wilmington in 1954 and lived the rest of her life in Delaware raising a family of two boys. Also, for many years, she volunteered her time in the church office of Concord Presbyterian Church and for the Delaware Symphony Women's Committee. She loved gardening, cooking, playing bridge, music and singing, traveling, and staying in touch with family and friends.
Betty is survived by her husband of 65 years, William; her sons, Richard of Wayne, PA, and Robert of Wilmington; her close cousin, Margaret Niell of Charlotte, NC; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Jane F. Chapin, of Penn Valley, PA.
A memorial service will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Concord Presbyterian Church, 1800 Fairfax Blvd, Wilmington, DE 19803. Burial in Silverbrook Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to Concord Presbyterian Church at the address above, and in particular to Concord's Concert Series of musical programs. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019