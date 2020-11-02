1/1
Betty Shallcross
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Shallcross

Middletown - Betty Jean Shallcross (née Johnson), 74, of Middletown, DE passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Betty was born on January 8, 1946 in Elkton, MD to Oliver and Virginia Johnson. She was a graduate of Elkton High School, where she was a majorette and received a scholarship to Goldey-Beacom College. After college graduation, she travelled throughout Europe before returning home and going to work at DuPont until 1976. On November 6, 1971, she married Thomas Shallcross and together they made their home in Middletown while raising two sons, Christopher and Michael.

After the passing of her father in 1975, Betty was inspired to join the American Cancer Society where she served as a volunteer, event organizer, and fundraiser throughout the 1980's. In 1991, she earned her real estate license and remained an active agent until her retirement in July 2020. Her 30 years of experience not only gave her an immense knowledge of real estate but also the history of Middletown and its residents. She enjoyed playing the piano, driving her 1972 Chevelle SS, socializing with friends and members of the Delaware Street Rods. Being surrounded by family brought her the most joy, especially spending time with her three granddaughters.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, Oliver and Virginia and her sister-in-law, Carolyn. She is survived by her husband, Thomas, two sons, Christopher (Karen) and Michael (Chelsey), granddaughters Henley, Sloane, and Emilia, brother Thomas (Lynn), brother-in-law Fred, brother-in-law Richard (Lynn) and nieces Nicole and Brooke, nephew Todd (Jan) and great-niece Alexis, as well as extended family and many close friends.

A private service is being held for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to the American Cancer Society.

For online condolences please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 2, 2020
Tommy, Chris and Michael please know you have my deepest sympathy at this most difficult time. I was so very sorry to here of Betty's passing. I hope your memories of her will bring you some comfort. You all are in my thoughts and prayers!
Tracy Gell
Acquaintance
November 2, 2020
Mike & Family. I was shocked to hear of your mom’s passing. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. May the Lord comfort you as you journey through this difficult time. You are all in my thoughts & prayers.
Michele Schlink
Friend
November 2, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Tom, Christopher, Michael & Families. We all loved Betty. She was a beautiful lady. Prayers & Peace.
Ernest Little
Family
November 2, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy to Tommy and Family with Betty's Passing...Peace and God's Blessings ..
Paul and Lois Loder
Family
November 1, 2020
You know more than anyone the depth of the love that connected you.
I hope those memories help ease your sorrow and bring you a little comfort.
So Sorry for Your Loss.
Ed Wynne
John Wynne
Friend
November 1, 2020
Tommy and family, we are so sorry to hear of Betty’s passing.
She was such a wonderful person and will be greatly missed in our community.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you❤
Kenny and Nancy Branner
Kenny and Nancy Branner
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved