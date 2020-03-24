|
Betty (Elizabeth) W. Gullo
Wilmington - Betty (Elizabeth) W. Gullo, age 94, formerly of Bethany Beach, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born on January 27, 1926 to the late Clarence and Helen Ward of Parkside, Chester, PA, Betty graduated from Nether Providence High School in 1943, married John Gullo in 1946 and moved to Wilmington to raise her family. Betty and John loved to entertain, travel and dance.
Betty enjoyed a rewarding 35-year career in the furniture and floor covering department of Strawbridge & Clothier. She joined the Merchandise Mart store in 1953, when her children were small, then transferred to the Springfield, PA store, the Concord Mall store and finally the Christiana Mall store, retiring in 1988. Betty liked to brag that she was the first female salesperson permitted to go into private residences to measure carpet. After retirement, and well into her later years, Betty continued her friendships with many of her co-workers, and especially enjoyed attending the S&C retiree events.
After her husband's death in 1989, Betty moved to Bethany Beach, and was one of the first homeowners in the Turtle Walk community. In her early years after retirement, she held several part-time jobs, and could be found serving ice-cream on the boardwalk, selling women's clothing and accessories on the boardwalk, and volunteering at the local library. Her love of the beach was known to all, and her days would always find her tending to her yards, decorating or re-decorating her home, traveling near and far, entertaining friends, hosting card parties, walking her beloved dogs, or the neighborhood dogs, and simply being one of the best neighbors a community could ask for. She would admit that cooking was not a favorite past-time. Her days were always full, her home was always open, and her smile was always big.
In addition to her beloved husband, Betty is preceded in death by her brother, Vernon, her daughter, Kay, and her infant grandson "Chip".
Betty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Kris Gullo, her son, Vernon (Vic) and his wife, Kristine, and her granddaughters Allison Gullo Ryan (Scott), Hilary Diefenderfer (Will), Jessica Davey, Aimee Gullo and Kyle Gullo.
The family would like to thank the Shipley Manor Healthcare facility for their loving care of Betty the past 2 years. Even though dementia and fractured hips limited her abilities, she could always be found in the middle of the daily activities and had a special way of making the staff and residents laugh.
In honor of Betty's wishes, services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020