Betty Wagman
Wilmington - Age 97, passed away June 9, 2020.
Born in 1922 to Ida and Jonas Rosenberg, Betty grew up in Brooklyn, NY. As a girl, she could often be found on the porch of her mother's yarn shop, babysitting younger children while their moms learned to knit inside.
In 1941, at the age of 18, she lost her father and took a fulltime job to support the family. She moved to Washington, DC during World War II to work as a statistician at the Pentagon. In 1951, she met Jack Wagman, a veteran who had come to DC to earn his PhD in Chemistry at Georgetown; they married in 1952.
Betty became an active member of Beth Meyer Synagogue and Hadassah while living in Raleigh, NC. When her children were older, she worked as a statistician at the Environmental Protection Agency, where her husband also worked. They enjoyed dancing, traveling, and entertaining friends. Betty was a superb bridge and mahjong player. She was devoted to her family and friends, always ready with a warm hug and great advice.
She is survived by her children, Joan Wagman (Saul Shiffman), Mark Wagman (Sylvia), and Iris Borowsky (Steve); grandchildren, Rina and Jeffrey Wagman, Miriam and Eliza Shiffman, and Hannah and Naomi Borowsky. They will greatly miss their wise, funny, loving mother and grandmother.
The family extends sincere gratitude for the loving care provided by Lodge Lane, Comfort Keepers, and Compassionate Care Hospice.
Burial took place in a private ceremony at the Hebrew Cemetery in Raleigh, NC. The family suggests donations to Lodge Lane Assisted Living, 1221 Lodge Lane, Wilmington, DE 19809 (www.kutzseniorliving.org) or Wilmington Hadassah, c/o A. Eckel, 2000 Pennsylvania Avenue, Apt. #602, Wilmington, DE 19806.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.