Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Beulah Ulmer
Beulah E. Ulmer Obituary
Beulah E. Ulmer

Wilmington - Beulah, age 74, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 with her family by her side.

Beulah was a chef for the Rollins Corporation and later at Aramark for many years. She was a member of Minquas Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Beulah enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Beulah was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Richard "Redman" Ulmer, Sr. in July 2019; her daughter, Sarah Ulmer in 2014 and her parents, Robert and Helen Prosser.

Survivors include her children, Richard "Elmo" Ulmer (Susan) and Rob Ulmer; her sister, Kathy Hillard; her grandchildren, Rickey, Bradley, Jessica and Ryan; and her great granddaughter, Kaitlyn Ulmer.

Funeral services will be 11 am on Monday, August 26 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 10 am. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Beulah's memory may be made to Special Olympics Delaware https://www.sode.org/.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
