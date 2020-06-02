Beulah Joan Shutt
Crisfield - Beulah Joan Shutt passed away at the age of 86 on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born in Dante, Virginia on January 25, 1934, she was one of twelve children of the late George and Lucy (Oakes) Stout.
Joan was employed as a diamond knife technician with the DuPont Company and retired after several years of dedicated service. A lifelong member of the Order of the Eastern Star, she was also a proud homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking, and possessed great talent in needle working and embroidery. Joan especially enjoyed her home on the water and time with her family.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Carl Christian and Robert Shutt; her ten siblings.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Debborah Minakowski (Charles) and Kimberly Dula (William); her step-sons, William Shutt (Bernadette) and Robert Shutt II; her grandchildren, Morgan Minakowski, William J. Shutt, Robert Shutt III, Bernadette Shutt and Angelique Clements; her six great grandchildren; her sister, Shirley.
A graveside funeral service will be held privately at Hockessin Friends Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan may be made to Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad, PO Box 406, Crisfield, MD 21817 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.