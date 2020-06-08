Beulah "Bootie" Lucille (Dutro) HallMrs. Beulah "Bootie" Lucille (Dutro) Hall, at the age of 98, departed this life on Saturday June 6th, and now rests in the arms of our Heavenly Father.She was born February 20, 1922, to James Acil and Mona Jane (Smith) Dutro, near Petersburg, Indiana. She was the youngest of four daughters, including: Helen (Warren) Walker of St Louis, MO, Thelma (James) Ford of Hartford City, IN, and M. Irene (Lawrence) Dick of Blackford County, IN. She was raised on a 60-acre farm near Hartford City, Indiana, and graduated from Roll High School, class of 1940. During World War II, she worked in an ammunition factory in Muncie, IN.Bootie married Byron F. "Barney" Hall on December 20, 1945, and had two children, George William and Rebecca Jane, who were her world. Mrs. Hall retired from Delco-Remy (Anderson, IN) in 1984, after thirty years, and was also a member of the United Auto Workers. She was a lifelong member of the Noble Street United Methodist Church and then New Horizons UMC once the two merged.An avid animal lover, she was particularly fond of her boxer, Lady; her childhood pet, Jiggs the Pig; and her horse Molly. Other interests include the Chicago Cubs, her church, her family, the retired Nascar driver Mark Martin, and current events.She has made her final journey and was welcomed into heaven by her Savior, loving husband, Barney; her beautiful daughter, Becky; parents; sisters; brothers-in-law; a nephew, Max Walker; and great-nephew, Brian.She is survived by her son and loving daughter-in-law, George and Jena (who she called "Ginger"), grandchildren William B (Alexis) Hall of Tuckerman, Arkansas, Debra J Hall, and Robert A (Casara) Hall, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, six great-grandchildren; Donovan, Cohen, Joseph, Eamonn, Lilly, and Cameron. She is also survived by two nephews that she loved very much: Tom (Sue) Dick of Liberty Center, IN and James (Glennis) Dick of Montpelier, Indiana; three great nephews and their families; and a very special "adopted" daughter, Donna (Jim) Reagan of Wilmington, Delaware. She also leaves behind an innumerable host of friends and adopted family, who will never forget this wonderful lady.Visitation with social distancing will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd St. Anderson, IN.Services will be 11:00 am Friday, June 12, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Brad Hensley officiating.Burial will take place in Anderson Memorial Park.