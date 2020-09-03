1/1
Beverly Ann Samson
Beverly Ann Samson

Townsend - Beverly Ann Samson, nee Petrella, age 59, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Friends and family are invited to visitation on Sunday, September 6th after 2 PM at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington where funeral services will begin at 3 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers and to honor Beverly's love of animals, the family requests contributions to an animal-friendly association of your choice. To make condolences and to read a full obituary, please visit MealeyFuneralHomes.com.




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
02:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
6
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
