Beverly Ann Samson
Townsend - Beverly Ann Samson, nee Petrella, age 59, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Friends and family are invited to visitation on Sunday, September 6th after 2 PM at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington where funeral services will begin at 3 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers and to honor Beverly's love of animals, the family requests contributions to an animal-friendly association of your choice. To make condolences and to read a full obituary, please visit MealeyFuneralHomes.com
.