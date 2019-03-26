|
Beverly B. Davis
Claymont - On Sunday, March 24, 2019, our beautiful Mother and Grandmother, Beverly Barbara (Bird) Davis, age 81, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
While this lovely woman will be missed beyond measure, we are at peace knowing that she is once again reunited with her beloved husband of 52 years, William F. Davis, Jr. (D: 12/26/09). This loving couple, who were rarely apart in life, will be together forever once again.
Beverly was a Claymont resident the entirety of her life, graduated from Claymont High School in 1955, and was a life- long member of Atonement United Methodist Church. She was the daughter of the late Victor and Madeleine Bird. Through most of her career she worked in the accounting office at the manufacturing facility Rodel, Inc. in Newark, having been one of the few original employees when it all began.
In her retirement, Beverly enjoyed gardening, music-in-the-park events, running errands and visiting family with her husband, annual trips to Ocean City, MD with the family, and especially going to each and every school event her grandchildren were involved in. Her devotion to her family was unending.
Beverly is survived by her loyal daughters Danée (Davis) Kennedy and Dawn (Davis) Gower (Michael), her loving son Dale W. Davis (Linda), her beloved Grandchildren Megan Wilson, Matthew Wilson, Daniel Gower, Joshua Gower, Lauren Donovan (James), and Stacey Davis (Lauren) and her first Great-Grandchildren, both due in September 2019. She is also survived by her sister Natalie McMahon of Roanoke, Virginia, her brother Leland Bird (Anita), David Kennedy and Shane Waldeck, loving extended family members, as well as her many nieces and nephews including her 1st niece Wendy Mitchell (Ron) with whom she was like a second mother. She was recently predeceased by her brother Victor Bird, as well as her sister-in-law Joan Lloyd.
Services will be held, on Thursday, March 28 at the Atonement United Methodist Church, 3519 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE at 11 am, with a viewing scheduled prior to the service starting at 10 am. Interment will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park immediately following the service.
