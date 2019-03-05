|
Beverly C. Comegys
Middletown - Beverly C. Comegys, age 81, of Middletown, DE, formerly of Delaware City, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
Beverly was born in Baltimore, MD, on July 22, 1937, daughter of the late Elizabeth and Hylton Cecil. She graduated from Centerville High School and went to work as a legal secretary in Maryland. She spent her early years in Centerville on the Eastern shore. After meeting and marrying Walt, she moved to Delaware City and raised her family. She went back to work at the University of Delaware in the Development Office before retiring. She was an avid cross stitcher, was in the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, loved great jokes, travel and anything that had Maryland blue crab in it. Her greatest pleasure of all was being a Mom Mom to her 4 grandchildren.
Beverly is survived by her two sons, Rodney (Meghan) and James (Jackie) and four loving grandchildren, Mackenzie, Callie, Connor and Kate. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter James Comegys and brother, Carl Cecil.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 11 am on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Beverly's memory to Preston's March, 3510 Silverside Road, Unit 2, Wilmington, DE 19810 or at http://prestonsmarch.org/
