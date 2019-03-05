Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Comegys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly C. Comegys


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly C. Comegys Obituary
Beverly C. Comegys

Middletown - Beverly C. Comegys, age 81, of Middletown, DE, formerly of Delaware City, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.

Beverly was born in Baltimore, MD, on July 22, 1937, daughter of the late Elizabeth and Hylton Cecil. She graduated from Centerville High School and went to work as a legal secretary in Maryland. She spent her early years in Centerville on the Eastern shore. After meeting and marrying Walt, she moved to Delaware City and raised her family. She went back to work at the University of Delaware in the Development Office before retiring. She was an avid cross stitcher, was in the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, loved great jokes, travel and anything that had Maryland blue crab in it. Her greatest pleasure of all was being a Mom Mom to her 4 grandchildren.

Beverly is survived by her two sons, Rodney (Meghan) and James (Jackie) and four loving grandchildren, Mackenzie, Callie, Connor and Kate. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter James Comegys and brother, Carl Cecil.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 11 am on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Beverly's memory to Preston's March, 3510 Silverside Road, Unit 2, Wilmington, DE 19810 or at http://prestonsmarch.org/

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now