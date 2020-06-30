Beverly E. Crowley
Rehoboth Beach - Beverly E. Crowley and her husband of 47 years said their final goodbyes on the phone, due to COVID-19, on June 26, 2020, then Beverly slipped off into eternal peace. Her last words were, "I'll see you in heaven, love you forever!", to which he responded, "Love you forever!".
Bev's dream was to be an esthetician. She fulfilled that dream by going to Von Lee in Pikesville MD, going to school during the week and spending weekends at home. After graduating in 1980, she did facials in the dining room until she built a large enough clientele to build a room onto her house in Colonial Heights, Wilmington. In January 1983 she appeared on the old Ziggy Gorson show to demonstrate facials. Bev was still trying to launch her herbal and essential oils business at the time of her death. She dedicated her life to helping others through skin care. She swam at the YMCA every day for 15 years and at the YMCA in Rehoboth Beach for 10 years. Bev was active in the Wilmington Trail Club, a volunteer for Brandwine Creek State Park, Habitat for Humanity, and Prime Hook Wildlife Preserve. She was member of Lewes Presbyterian Church and always enjoyed her grilled cheese and soup at the Long Neck Diner after services.
In addition to her husband, Bev is survived by her daughters: Doreen McGuigan (Jim) and Mary Lynn McKinnon.
A funeral service will be held on July 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may call beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.