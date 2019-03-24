|
Beverly M. Baker
Wilmington - Beverly M. (Crowell) Baker, age 80, passed away on March 21, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Hutchinson, Kansas, she was the daughter of the late Genevieve and John Crowell. Beverly relished in her childhood growing up in Kansas, whether it was playing with her close-knit family of six siblings or taking frequent trips to her grandparent's farm in the western part of the state. She moved to Delaware in the early 1960s with her husband, Tom, and her two children when Tom's job brought him to the Boeing Vertol facility in Eddystone, PA. After her children started school, Beverly went to work part-time for Sears, beginning what would become a full-time career. Named one of the first female personnel managers for Sears, she served on local workforce boards and won many awards related to her service to the company. She eventually retired from Sears in 2000 to help care for her grandson, allowing her daughter to return to her full-time career.
Beverly was a talented seamstress, a canny investor, an avid reader, and travelled extensively both in and outside the United States. Her greatest passion was her family and friends, and spending as much time with them as possible. She eagerly awaited news of the latest Crowell/Mott family reunion, where she knew she would see and visit with her many relatives who resided all over the United States. In her later years, Beverly enjoyed the annual golfing trips she took with her husband and their many friends; visiting with and caring for her three grandsons who she cherished; and her many trips to the beach and New York City with her daughter. She could often be found doing her crossword puzzles with her large crossword puzzle dictionary close at hand.
In addition to her parents, Beverly is predeceased by her sisters, Jackie and Sharis. Beverly is survived by and will be dearly missed by her husband of 60 years, who took exceptional care of her the last ten years of her life; a son John Tarrant of Wilmington; a daughter Tonya Garvin and her husband, Shawn, also of Wilmington; brothers Alvie Crowell (Ann) of Cincinnati, Ohio; Winston Crowell (Kathy) of Greeley, Colorado; Gaylan Crowell (Carol Ann) of Plano,Texas; and Dennis Crowell (Lori) of Chandler, Arizona; brother-in-law Tom Whitacre; sisters-in law Caryl Crowell, Sue McIntyre, and Rae Davis; as well as three grandsons, two great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Her family thanks the staffs of Christiana Care Hospital and Seasons Hospice for the care they provided to her.
A visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, March 29 from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike in Wilmington. Service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Beau Biden Foundation at beaubidenfoundation.org or 4601 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019