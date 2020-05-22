Beverly Simpkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Simpkins

Milford - Bev has passed after a two year battle wirh cancer. She was the daughter of the late Earl & Mae McAlister Crowl & beloved sister of Alvin Crowl. Bev enjoyed crafting many things, the latest blankets for family members. She was a graduate of Henry Conrad High School. She competed for 12 years of roller skating at Elsmere Rollerarama.

Bev is survived by her husband, Bob and son Jesse Lynch (Maddie Sharp).

She loved volunteering at the SDTR barn with her favorite horse, Stormy. She also brought her sunshine to the Cruise for a Cure for Scleroderma in memory of her brother.

Due to Covid19 guidelines burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at SDTR barn to be announced on Facebook.

Donations welcome in her name to SDTR 17170 Harbeson Rd., Milton, DE. 19968 or Delaware Hospice 911 South DuPont Hwy. Dover, DE 19901.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

(302)658-9095




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved