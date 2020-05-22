Beverly Simpkins



Milford - Bev has passed after a two year battle wirh cancer. She was the daughter of the late Earl & Mae McAlister Crowl & beloved sister of Alvin Crowl. Bev enjoyed crafting many things, the latest blankets for family members. She was a graduate of Henry Conrad High School. She competed for 12 years of roller skating at Elsmere Rollerarama.



Bev is survived by her husband, Bob and son Jesse Lynch (Maddie Sharp).



She loved volunteering at the SDTR barn with her favorite horse, Stormy. She also brought her sunshine to the Cruise for a Cure for Scleroderma in memory of her brother.



Due to Covid19 guidelines burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at SDTR barn to be announced on Facebook.



Donations welcome in her name to SDTR 17170 Harbeson Rd., Milton, DE. 19968 or Delaware Hospice 911 South DuPont Hwy. Dover, DE 19901.



CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME



(302)658-9095









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store