Services
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 444-4116
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Carr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bill Carr Obituary
Bill Carr

West Grove, PA - Bill Carr, age 83, of West Grove, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was the husband of Ruth Jordan Carr.

Born in Bluff City, TN, he was the son of the late Paul Carr and the late Nola Cagle Carr.

Bill retired from Chrysler Corp in Newark, DE, after 30 years of service.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Michael Carr of West Grove, PA; one daughter, Lori Blacker and her husband Steven of Landenberg, PA; One brother, Ben Carr and his wife Michele of Landenberg, PA, and five grandchildren.

You are invited to visit with family and friends from 11:00 to 12:00 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 West State Street. Kennett Square, PA. His Memorial service will follow at 12:00. Burial will be private.

In memory of Bill, a contribution may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709-3543

To view his online tribute, and to share a memory with his family, please visitwww.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now