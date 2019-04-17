|
|
Bill Carr
West Grove, PA - Bill Carr, age 83, of West Grove, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was the husband of Ruth Jordan Carr.
Born in Bluff City, TN, he was the son of the late Paul Carr and the late Nola Cagle Carr.
Bill retired from Chrysler Corp in Newark, DE, after 30 years of service.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Michael Carr of West Grove, PA; one daughter, Lori Blacker and her husband Steven of Landenberg, PA; One brother, Ben Carr and his wife Michele of Landenberg, PA, and five grandchildren.
You are invited to visit with family and friends from 11:00 to 12:00 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 West State Street. Kennett Square, PA. His Memorial service will follow at 12:00. Burial will be private.
In memory of Bill, a contribution may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709-3543
To view his online tribute, and to share a memory with his family, please visitwww.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019