Bill N. Waugaman
Newark - Bill N. Waugaman (86) passed away on October 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born and grew up in Kittanning, PA and graduated with a Bachelor of arts degree in economics from Allegheny College (Meadville, PA). He spent two years in the U.S. Army in the Medical Corp Division in San Antonio, Texas after college, then settled in the Wilmington area over 60 years ago.
Bill worked at Wilmington Savings Fund Society (WSFS) for 20 years as Senior Vice President. He also worked as Vice President of Lending for Merchants Bank in Kittanning, PA, and for Wye Mortgage in Wilmington, DE. In 1987, he and his wife established B. N. Waugaman Associates which later became Cardinal Appraisals. They were in business for over 32 years. He also held his Realtor and Broker licenses for Cardinal Appraisals.
Bill had many hobbies including horseback riding, kayaking, fishing, wine making, photography and archery. He was an avid reader. He enjoyed watching and feeding the birds in his back yard. He was a student of life and wasn't afraid to try anything new!
His favorite hobby was playing the trumpet, cornet, and the flugelhorn with many local bands. He was a regular member of the Rhythm Doctors, First State Symphonic Band, Newark Community Band, Oompah Band, and the Chesapeake Silver Cornet Brass Band over the years.
Bill was a kind and loving husband, as well as a wonderful father. He is known for his great sense of humor, friendly manner, and his ability to always make others feel comfortable.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jan; his daughters, Susan Frost (Bill); Janet Waugaman (Reggie), Alice Alfred (Drew), Rebecca Arnold (Dale); and his stepchildren, Jennifer Vestal, Elizabeth Beley, and Rick Beley (Natalia). He is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 from 2-3:30 PM at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. A memorial service will be held privately and will be broadcast via Bill's obituary on mealeyfuneralhomes.com
on Friday October 23rd at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Delaware County, 2002 Sproul Road, Broomall, PA 19008.