Billie Jean Barton
Elkton - Billie Jean Barton, age 83, wife of Larry Barton, Sr. of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home. She was surrounded by family and is sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019