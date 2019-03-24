Services
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Billie Jean Barton Obituary
Billie Jean Barton

Elkton - Billie Jean Barton, age 83, wife of Larry Barton, Sr. of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home. She was surrounded by family and is sadly missed.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Interment will follow services in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
